Daniele LaRoach

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Daniele LaRoach entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2019 at the age of 67. Survived by his wife, Fern LaRoach; daughter, Danielle LaRoach; sisters, Nancy Clark and Henrietta Muise. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Susan LaRoach; sister, Janet LaRoach; brothers, James "Jimmy" LaRoach, Jr. and Robert LaRoach. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Bridget Steib, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
