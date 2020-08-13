Danisha Marie Wesley Stewart departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home in Dorseyville, Louisiana. Dino, as she was affectionately called, was born October 29, 1959, to the late Arthur Wesley and Bernice Jackson Wesley. Visiting 9 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Rd., White Castle until religious services at 11 AM conducted by Rev. Gregory Coates. Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Alex Stewart; children, Roshawn Wesley, Imani Wesley and Kaila Stewart; grandchildren, Aiden, Ahmad and Iyana King; 1 honorary grandchild Ja'Dyn Jones; sisters; Rosa Wesley (Robert), Sharon Wesley (Glynn), Ingrid W. McCoy (Frank), Deidra W. Green (Farrel), Carla Wesley, Antonio W. Scott (Anthony) & Kathy W. Fortenberry (James); brothers, Arthur Wesley (Emily) & Percy Jackson; aunt, Elouise Kelly; godchildren, Brandon Stewart & Monisha Wesley, close friends, Joyce Stevenson, Shelia Davis and Janice Seals, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Danisha was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kendall Wesley, grandparents; 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 3 nephews, and 2 nieces. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyanndson.com
