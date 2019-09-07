Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Danna Jeanette Adcock Tucker. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Mount Union Baptist Church 2586 Hwy 15 Spearsville , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Mount Union Baptist Church 2586 Hwy 15 Spearsville , LA View Map Burial Following Services Mount Union Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Danna Jeanette Adcock Tucker was born on 9/25/53 in El Dorado, AR & called home to her Lord on 9/7/19 after battling brain cancer for the past 2 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Terry, her sons Kirk & John (wife Wendi), grandchildren Avery Claire, Ainsley, & Finn, parents Dan and Pat Adcock, her brother William (wife Patty), mother-in-law Rose Tucker, brother-in-law Randy (wife Epie), brother-in-law Scotty (Dianna Dyer), & numerous nieces & nephews. She is proceeded in death by her father-in-law, Clyde Tucker & niece, Beth Tucker. In addition to being loved by her family, she was a loyal, sincere, wonderful friend to many. She served her community faithfully as a 4-H Agent, Home Economist, EBR Parish Chair, Professor, & State Specialist of Family Economics. Dr. Tucker was a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University, earning her BS in Clothing & Textiles before furthering her education at LSU with both her MS in Home Economics & Ph D in Human Ecology. Pallbearers will be Rusty Purvis, Scott Tucker, Chris Adcock, Bill Chapman, Will Chapman, & Michael Holley. Honorary pallbearer will be Finn Tucker. Special thanks to Drs. Rolfsen, Waguespack, Fields, Cataldo & their staffs for the excellent care provided. We would also like to thank Amedisys Home Health, Clarity Hospice, Bridgette Robertson, & Natalie Johnson for ministering to Jeanette & her family. Visitation will be hosted by Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 on Sunday 9/8/19 from 5 pm to 8 pm. An additional visitation will be held at Mount Union Baptist Church, 2586 Hwy 15, Spearsville, LA 71277 on Tuesday, 9/10/19 at 10 am with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 am. The burial will immediately follow at Mount Union Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Mount Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Patricia Holley, 358 Goose Elkins Rd, Spearsville, LA 71277

