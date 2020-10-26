1/1
Dannet Renee Watts Hamby
1963 - 2020
Dannet Renee Watts Hamby, 57, Resident of Prairieville, Louisiana passed away peacefully after years of pain and suffering, with her youngest daughter at her side, on October 16, 2020, at 12:56 am. Dannet was born in Baton Rouge, La on April 11, 1963, to Norma Wiseman Watts and Danny Lane Watts Sr. Dannet was known for her great cooking and being a wife and mother. She loved doing yard work, moving her furniture in her house at least once a month and you could always find her at Walmart. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren. Survived by her four children Heather Ware, O'dell Ware(Kasey), Kristin Borer, and Shane Borer. Three grandchildren Ruby Ware, Cohen Ware, and Orielle Rice. Brother Danny L. Watts, II., (Shona), Aunt Nancy "Aday" Farr. Sister in law Audra Watts Jarreau. Husband Clifton "Jack" Hamby. Many nephews and nieces, and large extended family. Dannet is preceded in death by Mother Norma Wiseman Cox, Father Danny L. Watts Sr., Sister Dana Watts Gnagie, Niece Ashley Gnagie, Brother Dewayne Watts, Grandparents Leland and Myrtle Bourque. First husband Carroll Ware. Granddaughter Olivia Harper Rice. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 22, 2020, at 3 pm at Lagniappe Baker, 14030 Plank Rd., Baker, LA 70714. Family is asking for donations to American Cancer Society and/or National Kidney Foundation.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.
