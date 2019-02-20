Dannie Harrell Jr. entered eternal rest on February 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Survived by his wife, Queen Williams Harrell; daughters, Shaquita Brown and Tonya Morgan; sisters, Berkita Y. Wilson and Lisa D. Wilson; brothers, Ray Bryant, Sr., Derrick Bryant and Willie Wilson, Sr.; 6 grandchildren. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Rev. Dr. Donald Pollard officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019