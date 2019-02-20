Dannie Harrell Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dannie Harrell Jr..

Dannie Harrell Jr. entered eternal rest on February 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Survived by his wife, Queen Williams Harrell; daughters, Shaquita Brown and Tonya Morgan; sisters, Berkita Y. Wilson and Lisa D. Wilson; brothers, Ray Bryant, Sr., Derrick Bryant and Willie Wilson, Sr.; 6 grandchildren. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Rev. Dr. Donald Pollard officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Funeral Home
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.