Danny Earl Williams
Danny Earl Williams passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020. Danny graduated from Glen Oaks high school in 1972. He was a retired captain with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was also a cherished member of the "six pack". Danny is survived by his wife, Linda Henry; children, Ashley Williams (Travis Valentine), Dani Williams Bruno ( Brandon Bruno), and Cater Williams; step children, Elizabeth Callegan (Joshua Callegan) and Scott Huye ( Brynne Nicholas); grandchildren, Taylor and Jersi Valentine, Bella and Braydon Bruno, Bliss Humphreys, Parker, Jackson, Harper Williams, Jacob and Audrey Ann Callegan; sister, Billie Aline Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Fife Williams and Carter Earl Williams; sister, Rhonda Earline Williams; mother of his children, Trudy Williams. The family would like to thank Ocshner Home Health nurse, Erika Houston, RN and the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, Annie Smith, RN and Shelly Weaver. A memorial service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com .

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
May 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dannys passing. We were classmates from first grade through graduation. My prayers are with the family, that God may give them comfort and peace . Kathi Dake Bagents
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
