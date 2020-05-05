Danny Earl Williams passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020. Danny graduated from Glen Oaks high school in 1972. He was a retired captain with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was also a cherished member of the "six pack". Danny is survived by his wife, Linda Henry; children, Ashley Williams (Travis Valentine), Dani Williams Bruno ( Brandon Bruno), and Cater Williams; step children, Elizabeth Callegan (Joshua Callegan) and Scott Huye ( Brynne Nicholas); grandchildren, Taylor and Jersi Valentine, Bella and Braydon Bruno, Bliss Humphreys, Parker, Jackson, Harper Williams, Jacob and Audrey Ann Callegan; sister, Billie Aline Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Fife Williams and Carter Earl Williams; sister, Rhonda Earline Williams; mother of his children, Trudy Williams. The family would like to thank Ocshner Home Health nurse, Erika Houston, RN and the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, Annie Smith, RN and Shelly Weaver. A memorial service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com .
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.