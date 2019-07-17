Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Ferrara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Ferrara, age 54, a resident of Addis, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Danny is survived by his adoring wife, Darnelle Pourciau Ferrara; his children, Joshua & Gabrielle Ferrara, Christopher & Rebecca Ferrara, Joelle Ferrara, JD & Claire Ohlerking, and Michael & Julia Ali; his grandchildren, Luca Ferrara and Milo Ferrara; his father, Russell Ferrara Sr.; and his sisters, Janis Ferrara, Nancy Ballard & husband Ricky, and his brother, Russell Ferrara Jr. & wife Missy; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his mother, Antoinette Macaluso Ferrara (April 2019), and his sister, Annette Ferrara (May 2019). Danny was known for his passion and faithfulness in all things. Faithfully devoted to his wife of 33 years. Passionate about his 5 kids, and their spouses who he claimed as his own children. Faithful in loving his 2 grandchildren, who playfully refer to him as "Sir." Faithful in his love for Jesus, serving in his local church, and leading his family down the same path. Passionate about his pursuit of learning and his lifelong love of music. And of course, passionate about exploring new places and foods. As much as he loved all of these things, he was equally loved in return by his family and friends. Danny leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, passion, and family. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School in the class of 1983, and attended LSU for Civil Engineering. Danny thoroughly enjoyed his work as a Civil/Structural Designer at Jacobs Engineering for the past 12 years. He was also a talented guitar player and singer on the worship team at Healing Place Church. Danny's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all of our family and friends for the continuous prayers and generous support during this time. We would also like to publicly thank the incredible staff at the Baton Rouge General Hospital for helping to organize the wedding of Michael and Julia Ali while Danny was still at the hospital and able to attend. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at Healing Place Church's Annex at 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday at 11am. In honor of Danny's love of music, the family is requesting that everyone wear their favorite band t-shirt. Danny Ferrara, age 54, a resident of Addis, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. 