Mr. Danny Joseph Fisher, age 71, of DeKalb, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Fisher was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He served in the United States Army between the years 1969 and 1977. He began his career in the paper industry and worked forty-two years, working for Georgia Pacific, Champion, and Weyerhaeuser Paper and Pulp Companies. Danny was involved during his lifetime with the Masonic Lodge, earning Master Mason degrees in Baker, LA #441, Iron Mountain, Michigan Lodge #388, and Longstreet Meridian, MS Lodge #268 and was also a member of the Columbus, MS #5 Lodge, while he lived in Columbus. He also served as secretary at Longstreet #268 until his death. Mr. Fisher is survived by his wife, Jackie W. Fisher; one son, Mark (Shanna) Fisher; two stepsons, Chip (Lori) Impastato and Andrew (Allison) Impastato; one stepdaughter, Angela (Atwell) Daves; nine grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; one brother, Larry Fisher; and two nephews, Paul Fisher and Eric Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Everett and Edna Earle Curtis Fisher of Baton Rouge, LA. The family requests memorials be made to the Shriner's Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.