Danny Joseph Fisher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Danny Joseph Fisher, age 71, of DeKalb, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Fisher was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He served in the United States Army between the years 1969 and 1977. He began his career in the paper industry and worked forty-two years, working for Georgia Pacific, Champion, and Weyerhaeuser Paper and Pulp Companies. Danny was involved during his lifetime with the Masonic Lodge, earning Master Mason degrees in Baker, LA #441, Iron Mountain, Michigan Lodge #388, and Longstreet Meridian, MS Lodge #268 and was also a member of the Columbus, MS #5 Lodge, while he lived in Columbus. He also served as secretary at Longstreet #268 until his death. Mr. Fisher is survived by his wife, Jackie W. Fisher; one son, Mark (Shanna) Fisher; two stepsons, Chip (Lori) Impastato and Andrew (Allison) Impastato; one stepdaughter, Angela (Atwell) Daves; nine grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; one brother, Larry Fisher; and two nephews, Paul Fisher and Eric Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Everett and Edna Earle Curtis Fisher of Baton Rouge, LA. The family requests memorials be made to the Shriner's Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Barham Family Funeral Home
6300 Hwy 39 North
Meridian, MS 39305
(601) 693-8482
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved