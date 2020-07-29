Danny Kelton Sibley passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Walker at the age of 72. He worked with the Livingston Parish Tax Assessor's Office. He was a National Guard veteran. Visitation will be held at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Bro. Richard Beatty and Bro. Greg Beatty. Burial will be at Sibley Cemetery in Walker. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Leighann and Chad Biggio; mother, Denise Galloway Sibley; sisters, Marilyn Beatty (Richard) and Patsy Tunnard (Phil); sister-in-law, Cheryl Sibley; mother of his child, Ladonne Hood; grandchildren, Harper, Hadleigh and Blakely Biggio; nieces and nephews, Drema Thompson, Greg Beatty, Tim Beatty, Ashley Sibley, Jeff Beatty, Stephen Beatty and Gabe Tunnard; aunt, Nellie Sibley and uncle, Flavious Galloway. Preceded in death by his father, Clyde M. Sibley; brother, Kelsay Sibley; brother-in-law, Keith "Flap" Tunnard and nephew, Patrick Sibley. Pallbearers will be Gabe Tunnard, Greg Beatty, Tim Beatty, Jeff Beatty, Stephen Beatty, Phil Dunlap, Bruce Easterly and George Allen. He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs and Tri-Parish Turkey Association. Danny was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed sports. He lived life to the fullest, and his daughter and granddaughters were the love of his life. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements, 225-644-9683.

