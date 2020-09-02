Or Copy this URL to Share

Danny Ray Buckley entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was a 61 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-2:30 pm; graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm conducted by his sister, Pastor Sylvia Buckley Williams. Survivors include his children, Buckley(Catrina) and Jevonda Harris; siblings, Syliva Williams and Ronnie Shoales; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

