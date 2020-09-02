1/1
Danny Ray Buckley
Danny Ray Buckley entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was a 61 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-2:30 pm; graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm conducted by his sister, Pastor Sylvia Buckley Williams. Survivors include his children, Buckley(Catrina) and Jevonda Harris; siblings, Syliva Williams and Ronnie Shoales; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
