Danny Ray "DA" Cranford died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 82 years old, a resident of Clinton and a native of Converse. He was a US Army National Guard veteran. A private family burial was held at Collier Family Cemetery in Port Hudson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ethel "Ducky" Cranford. A daughter, Karen LeBeau and husband, Jamey. 5 sons, Thad, Keith and wife, Rene, Chris and wife, Vickie, Todd and wife, Mary and Scott. 2 brothers, Charles Cranford and wife, Dovey and Bill Cranford and wife, Chris.13 grandchildren, Brandi Pellissier, Chandler Cranford, Brennan LeBeau, Jordan Martin, Kennedy LeBeau, Taylor Cranford, Brooke Cranford, Tanner Cranford, Makenzie Cranford, Camille Cranford, Cole Cranford, Bailey Cranford, Collier Cranford. 5 great grandchildren, Aidyn Anders, Isabella Pellissier, Madeline Pellissier, Landry Martin and Emersyn Martin. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Ivy Cranford, and his brothers, Hugh and Jimmy Doyle Cranford. Danny served as a Reserve Officer with the Zachary Police Department for 13 years. He received "Reserve Officer of the Year". He graduated from Minden High School in 1956. Danny coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for 15 years and joined the LASHA and worked as a high school umpire for many years. He had a love for gardening and wood working. You never left empty handed after a visit with him. Danny loved the outdoors- fishing, hunting and riding his golf cart around his farm. He will be dearly missed. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020