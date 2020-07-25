1/1
Danny Ray Stewart
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Ray Stewart, a native of Baton Rouge, LA., passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the age of 55. He was a retired school system employee. He is survived by his father, James Stewart Sr., 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leola Stewart and brother James Stewart Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at Charles & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, Baton Rouge, LA., starting at 10 a.m. until religious services at Noon. Minister Thomas King officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved