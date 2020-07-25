Danny Ray Stewart, a native of Baton Rouge, LA., passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the age of 55. He was a retired school system employee. He is survived by his father, James Stewart Sr., 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leola Stewart and brother James Stewart Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at Charles & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, Baton Rouge, LA., starting at 10 a.m. until religious services at Noon. Minister Thomas King officiating.

