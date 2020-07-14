Danny Robert Welch, a native of Greenville, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by loving family at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Welch; his father, Lucky Welch; and his brother, Brett Welch. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gatzman Welch; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jen Welch; and two granddaughters, Genevieve Rachel Watts and Elly Sunnie Marie Welch; and four brothers and one sister. Family and friends are invited to a memorial which will be held at Danny's home on July 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

