1/1
Danny Robert Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Robert Welch, a native of Greenville, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by loving family at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Welch; his father, Lucky Welch; and his brother, Brett Welch. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gatzman Welch; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jen Welch; and two granddaughters, Genevieve Rachel Watts and Elly Sunnie Marie Welch; and four brothers and one sister. Family and friends are invited to a memorial which will be held at Danny's home on July 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
at Danny's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved