John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. Danny Wayne Jarreau entered into his eternal life with his heavenly father when he passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was 71 and a resident of Jarreau, La. Danny was a retired employee of the State of Louisiana with 33 years of loyal service. He was currently employed with the Pointe Coupee Banner for the last several years. He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan. He was also a lover of his furbabies. He is survived by his wife and lifelong soulmate of 54 years Pearl Jarreau; a daughter Angela Jarreau Sandridge and son-in-law Jimmy Sandridge; a brother Donald Jarreau (Judy), a sister Glenda Gwin (Jack), sister-in-law Gloria Cifreo, sister-in-law Linda Gayle Beauvais (Butch) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Roy Jarreau, mother, Betty Jarreau, two sisters Linda Ballard and Faye Ann Ruiz, brother-in-law David "Butch" Cifreo. Pallbearers will be Brad Beauvais, Christopher Gwin, David Cifreo, Devin Martin, Donald Jarreau and Troy Beauvais. A private visitation for family only will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 11 am and entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum.

