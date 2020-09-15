1/1
Danny Wayne Jarreau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. Danny Wayne Jarreau entered into his eternal life with his heavenly father when he passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was 71 and a resident of Jarreau, La. Danny was a retired employee of the State of Louisiana with 33 years of loyal service. He was currently employed with the Pointe Coupee Banner for the last several years. He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan. He was also a lover of his furbabies. He is survived by his wife and lifelong soulmate of 54 years Pearl Jarreau; a daughter Angela Jarreau Sandridge and son-in-law Jimmy Sandridge; a brother Donald Jarreau (Judy), a sister Glenda Gwin (Jack), sister-in-law Gloria Cifreo, sister-in-law Linda Gayle Beauvais (Butch) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Roy Jarreau, mother, Betty Jarreau, two sisters Linda Ballard and Faye Ann Ruiz, brother-in-law David "Butch" Cifreo. Pallbearers will be Brad Beauvais, Christopher Gwin, David Cifreo, Devin Martin, Donald Jarreau and Troy Beauvais. A private visitation for family only will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 11 am and entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved