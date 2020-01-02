Daquan Michael "Quan" Sullivan departed this life on Thursday December 26, 2019 in Thibodaux, LA. He was 17, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. No Visitation. Religious services on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA at 1:00pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020