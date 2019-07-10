Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daren Anthony Taylor Sr.. View Sign Service Information Demby & Son Funeral Home 900 Magnolia Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-9534 Memorial service 11:00 AM Revelation Of Truth Ministry 32060 Dorcy Road White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daren Anthony Taylor Sr., native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and former resident of Austin, Texas departed this life at the age of 50 on Friday, July 5, 2019 as a result of a tragic vehicle accident. He was a graduate of 1987 Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville, Louisiana and he also attended McNeese University in Lake Charles. He also served his country in the United States Army with service in the US Invasion of Panama and Desert Storm conflicts. He was a retired Certified Electrician. He is survived by his parents, Cheryl and Royal Forcell; two sons, Daren Anthony Taylor II (Tamiesha); and Gregory Taylor, both of Austin, Texas; two sisters Janice Tyson, Nashville, Tennessee; and Rhowanda Vessel (Rusievelt), Prairieville, La. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Taylor Sr.; brother, Robert Taylor Jr; maternal grandparents; Clarence and Olevia Gipson; paternal grandparents, Shedrick and Gertie Taylor; uncles, Carl Michael Gipson, and Donald Taylor. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Revelation Of Truth Ministry, 32060 Dorcy Road, White Castle, Louisiana 70788. The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Medical Care for their services. Professional services entrusted to Demby Funeral Home. Daren Anthony Taylor Sr., native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and former resident of Austin, Texas departed this life at the age of 50 on Friday, July 5, 2019 as a result of a tragic vehicle accident. He was a graduate of 1987 Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville, Louisiana and he also attended McNeese University in Lake Charles. He also served his country in the United States Army with service in the US Invasion of Panama and Desert Storm conflicts. He was a retired Certified Electrician. He is survived by his parents, Cheryl and Royal Forcell; two sons, Daren Anthony Taylor II (Tamiesha); and Gregory Taylor, both of Austin, Texas; two sisters Janice Tyson, Nashville, Tennessee; and Rhowanda Vessel (Rusievelt), Prairieville, La. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Taylor Sr.; brother, Robert Taylor Jr; maternal grandparents; Clarence and Olevia Gipson; paternal grandparents, Shedrick and Gertie Taylor; uncles, Carl Michael Gipson, and Donald Taylor. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Revelation Of Truth Ministry, 32060 Dorcy Road, White Castle, Louisiana 70788. The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Medical Care for their services. Professional services entrusted to Demby Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close