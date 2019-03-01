Daren Duane McLaughlin "Peanut" a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend departed this life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 52. He was a resident of French Settlement and a native of Denham Springs. He was an ironworker and he loved everything about it! Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs at 9:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by pastor Rhett Major. Internment will follow at Beechridge cemetery in Denham Springs. He is survived by his sons Bruce McLaughlin and Conner Culpepper, his daughter Gracie McLaughlin, and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Dahlia McLaughlin. His father, Robert B McLaughlin Jr, his brothers Rob and Jason, his sisters Tressie and Terri as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Florence Yevette Allen Lusk. The family would like to thank all the friends and family who have helped, prayed and been with them during this difficult time. Special thanks to the kids mom, Chrissy Vaiden. He will be forever missed but live on in our hearts forever.
