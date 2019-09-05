Darius was a resident of Brusly and passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 26. Viewing on Friday, September 6, 2019, from Noon until 5pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services, visitation resumes on Saturday at Israelite Baptist Church, Brusly from 9am until service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Michael A. Otkins. He is survived by his wife, Tierra W. Craig; mother, Donna Craig Harrison; father, Bruce Harrison, Sr.; step-son, Logan Christopher Robin; four sisters, Blanda Craig, Kimberly Landry (Marcus), Shontell Harrison and Chasity Butler (Larry); brother, Bruce Harrison, Jr; five aunts, Brenda Kelly, Wanda Byrd (Elder Leon), Juanita Harrison, Gwen Harrison and Lori Harrison; three uncles, Myron Craig, Alston Craig and Anthony Harrison; great uncle, Calvin Craig, Sr.; two great aunts, Vivian Craig and Deloris Grimes and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019