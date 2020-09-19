Darla passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, with 2 sons at her bedside. Darla Burke Kirkley was born October 1, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest of 3 children. Darla is predeceased by her parents Kenneth J. Burke, born in Cleveland, Ohio and Carrie E. Tripp Burke, born in Buffalo, NY, her brother Dan Burke, and by her beloved husband Robert J. Kirkley, "Bob", born in Charlotte, NC. Bob was the love of Darla's life and vice versa. Until the end, they held hands and gazed at each other like teenagers in love. Darla graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1959. She and her college buddies remained friends for life and took trips almost every year until she was no longer able. Darla has been a resident of Baton Rouge, LA since 1971, after residing in several states from Maryland to Florida. She slowly converted from Yankee to Southerner, and joked that her southern drawl was from "deep in the heart of New Jersey!" Darla is survived by her 3 sons, Todd Lewis Beman of Atlanta, Robert J. Kirkley III, and Scott K. Kirkley, both of Baton Rouge, 2 grandchildren, Robert Kirkley IV, of Baton Rouge and Rebecca Kirkley Faust, of Tickfaw, 3 great grandchildren, Aiden Kirkley, Christian Faust, and Olivia Faust, and by her sister Gayle Bushee. Darla loved her family, friends and dogs as much as anyone can. She preserved her memories with family and friends in her many wonderful, creative scrapbooks, which stemmed from her love of arts & crafts. One of her favorite past times was to spend the day with her granddaughter shopping or playing with a pooch, like Tootsie. Darla was the ultimate social butterfly, often travelling and entertaining with family and friends. She was very active in the Broadmoor Methodist Church, Stroke of Love Ministries, Country Club of LA Garden Club, Encore Club and former member of the Lagniappe Women Women's Club and she loved playing Bridge. Darla was an avid entertainer! Her holiday, or special occasion lunches and dinners, with elaborate décor, gourmet food (most of which she prepared) will be missed always by many. Thankfully some of her recipes are memorialized forever in the Country Club of Louisiana cookbooks. One of her all-time favorites is her German Potato salad. Darla was a long-time donor to many charities including the American Cancer Society
, The American Heart Association
, and various national and local animal rescues. Darla had a long, very tough time, during which she was unable, physically, to do all the things that she loved. But even through her struggles, loses, and suffering, her sense of humor always shined through. She always had jokes to share to brighten the day of others. Your family, friends, and caregivers love you and will always miss you. Out of concern for public health & safety, a private service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.