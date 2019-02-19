Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Darlene Dane Eckman passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in Gonzales, LA. She was 74 years old. Darlene was born in Baton Rouge, LA and resided in Gonzales. She was the former owner of Staffing Personnel of Baton Rouge. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking, gardening and playing a good game of backgammon. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Page Allgood of Gonzales, LA; sons Wade Eckman of Atlanta, GA and Scott Eckman of Winston Salem, NC; 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Connor, Hunter and Margaret; sisters, Moonyean Wood and Marlene Denny and brother, Patrick Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Clarence Cox and Rita Armstrong Cox and daughter-in-law, Kristina Eckman. A memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 10:30AM until a celebration of life service at 11AM.

