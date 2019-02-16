Darlene Forbes Crain passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home in Livingston, LA. Darlene was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by all those she knew. Family will receive friends at Seale Funeral Home, Livingston, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Jessi Kersey, and Brian and Brittany Kersey; grandchildren, Trey, Bean, Brooklyn, Bryson, and Sylvia Kersey; mother, Lenora Humphrey; father and stepmother, Jessie and Linda Forbes; sisters, Charlene, Sharon, Karen, and Laura; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Crain; and daughter, Diana Kersey, and brother Jeff Forbes. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019