Darlene entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by her daughters, Joyce Batiste and Barbara Darensbourg; sons, Samuel Newton and Leroy Nelson; sisters, Ida Mary Nelson Young and Elzena Nelson Harris; brother, Rev. Lloyd Nelson; grandchildren, Samuel Newton, III, Cherly Johnson, Mark Darensbourg, Jr., Joseph Batiste, Jennifer Nelson, Wilson Batiste, Jr., Julia Batiste, Paul Nelson, Whitney and Brittany. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Nelson and Ada Woods Nelson. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:00 am until Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 am, New Macedonia Church Of God In Christ, 2580 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
