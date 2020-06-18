Darline Floyd Burrell
Darline Floyd Burrell entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2020 at the age of 60. She attended Istrouma High School and was a Member of New Freedom Baptist Church. Survived by her father, Elmo Brown (Mary); sons, Darrell Floyd (Nina), Gerald Floyd (Shakeita), Ronald Burrell, Jr. and Troy Floyd; sisters, Brenda Montgomery and Vicky Porter; brothers, Lee Floyd (Shirley), Ronald Brown (Linda), Michael Brown (Vonda), Elmo Brown (Catherine), Kerry Brown (Shannon) and Everette Floyd; 11 granddaughters; 5 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Delia Floyd; father, Sidney Collins; maternal and paternal grandparents; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; 1 grandchild; 1 niece and 4 nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Michael Hollins officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
