Darline Floyd Burrell entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2020 at the age of 60. She attended Istrouma High School and was a Member of New Freedom Baptist Church. Survived by her father, Elmo Brown (Mary); sons, Darrell Floyd (Nina), Gerald Floyd (Shakeita), Ronald Burrell, Jr. and Troy Floyd; sisters, Brenda Montgomery and Vicky Porter; brothers, Lee Floyd (Shirley), Ronald Brown (Linda), Michael Brown (Vonda), Elmo Brown (Catherine), Kerry Brown (Shannon) and Everette Floyd; 11 granddaughters; 5 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Delia Floyd; father, Sidney Collins; maternal and paternal grandparents; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; 1 grandchild; 1 niece and 4 nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Michael Hollins officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com