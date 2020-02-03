|
Darling Hueck Ochomogo, a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on February 3, 2020. She filled many lives with love, hope, joy and will be greatly missed. Darling is survived by her children, Martha Ochomogo Nolin, Maria H. Enger (Allen), and Ella J. Ochomogo; grandchildren, Oswaldo E. Rodriguez (Whitney) and Anselmo R. Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Audrey Claire Rodriguez, Adrian Michael Rodriguez, Ellie Alexandra Rodriguez, and Kolby Catherine Boudreaux; sister, Marvel Miranda Hueck; many nieces including Ligia Adela Diaz Hueck; many nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law. Darling was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelio H. Hueck and Mercedes Torres Pacheco; husband of 55 years, Edmundo R. Ochomogo; brothers, Herman H. Hueck , Ludendorff H. Hueck, Rembrandt H. Hueck, Bismark H. Hueck, Degenhardt H. Hueck, and Diederich H. Hueck; sister, Frieda H. Hueck ; and great-granddaughter, Alexandra M. Rodriguez. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S. Harrells Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge, LA from 9:00 am until time of services. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, officiant will be Rev. Tom Ranzino, Pastor, St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memories Cemetery, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to at www.stjude.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020