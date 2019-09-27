Darold Peter Honore' Sr., formerly of New Orleans, LA, peacefully passed away at his home in Lithonia, GA on September 19, 2019 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawless and Agnes Lewis Honore; Jacqueline Joinelle (Lionel); Lawless Honore' Jr. (Augustine); Beverly Poree (Albert). He survived by his wife of 59 years Joyce Joseph Honore'; brother Morris Honore' (Jann); children Jill Honore' Ndukwe, Darold Peter Honore' Jr. (Tammy), and Jan Monique Honore'. He is the cherished grandfather of Nneka Annes Ndukwe, Onyema Godwin Ndukwe Jr. and Darold Peter Honore III. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Atlanta GA, on September 27, 2019.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019