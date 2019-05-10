Darrel Charles Smith was born to John E. and Margie Sigur Smith on March 28, 1953 in Morgan City, LA. He passed on May 6, 2019. He attended Sumpter Williams High School and was a 1971 graduate of Morgan City High School. He is survived by his brothers Harold Smith of Atlanta GA; Ralph Smith (Harriet) of Missouri City, TX; Gregory Smith (Judy) of Spring, TX; Rodney Smith (Mildred) of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of caring nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father John E. and mother Margie, sister Doris S. Caliste, and brothers Earl (infant), John D., Claude, and Fred. Viewing is Monday May 13, 9 AM – 11AM. The funeral follows at the Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge, LA. There will be a Morgan City viewing at Jones Funeral Home from 10AM-11AM Tuesday with burial in the Morgan City Cemetery following the viewing.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 14, 2019