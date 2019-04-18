Darrel Wayne Arnold passed away Monday April 15, 2019. Darrel was born on November 13, 1965. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and playing with his grandchildren. Darrel is preceded in death by his great grandmother Katherine "Nanny" Ballard, grandparents Dorris & Gloria Hull, John D. & Florence Arnold, nephew Brandon Arnold & niece Ashley Cubbage. Darrel is survived by his wife Cherie Arnold, parents Charles & Glenda Arnold, brothers John & Joe Arnold, sister Cynthia Gaude, sons Darrel Wade Arnold & Corlissa & Jacob Arnold & Shayden, grandchildren Grace, Warren, Alexis, Mattie, Bailey, & Bennett. Visitation at Lighthouse Pentacostal Church, Denham Springs on April 20, 2019. Family visitation 9:00 AM. Friend visitation 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Funeral Service 2:00 PM. Service held by Pastor Brad Bennett & Jerry Arnold.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019