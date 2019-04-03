Darrell Banks a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA passed Thursday March 28, 2019 at the age of 70. Mr. Banks was a Navy Veteran, EBR Dept. of Public works retiree, and business owner. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Karen Banks, daughters Lassandra M. Scott and Ashley N. Emmanuel, sister Vanessa Banks, brother Kevin Banks, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday April 5, 2019 at New Sunlight B.C., 1777 America Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 from 8am until religious service at 10:30am. Interment at LA National Cemetery Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
|
