Darrell Bruce Hewitt, a gentle giant, went home October 18, 2020, just one day after his 69th birthday. Those who were privileged enough to have known Bruce described him as kind, courteous, funny, loving and a real sweetheart. Bruce worked for many years at the Baton Rouge Sheltered Workshop for the Handicapped and enjoyed making friends there and lighting up others lives with his kind heart and wonderful sense of humor. He and his brother Randy were almost inseparable and had a very special bond. While surrounded and loved by his large family and caring neighbors his mother Mary (Betty) and his father Amos were his caretakers all of his life. They enjoyed all LSU sporting events, traveling in their motorhome to bluegrass music festivals and other family functions together with him. Bruce was preceded in death by his two best buddies, his father Amos P. Hewittt, Sr. and his older brother, Amos (Butch) Hewitt, Jr. Also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents N. P. and Maggie Hewitt and his maternal grandparents James S. and Clara Rogillio. Bruce will be missed by his mother Mary (Betty) Hewitt, brother Randall W. Hewitt, his dog Angel who keeps waiting for him to walk through the door, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to his special neighbors Doretha and Easter Sterling who were always there for Bruce and remain ever present for his family. Dr. Steven Gremillion and Dr. David West and their staff have been more than just doctors and medical teams to Bruce and his family and for that we are forever grateful. As a member of Blackwater Methodist Church, his church family was continually supportive and praying for him during his illness. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Burial to immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.