Darrell "Herman" Crane
Darrell "Herman" Crane, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and loyal friend passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 44. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Herman is survived by his beloved wife, best friend, and soulmate, Nicole Renee Crane; his children, Kaleb Gage Crane DeLatte, Tyler Watts, Haley Peterson, Cody Paddie, Kayla Paddie, and fur-babies, Jovi Layne, and Amos Sebastian; mother, Beverly Simeon, father, Darrell Crane; and brothers, Jeremy Stewart, Justin Wall; nieces, Brooklyn and Addie; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Herman was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Ruby Crane; Herman and Addie Simeon. Herman enjoyed listening to music and watching LSU football. Herman loved God with all of his heart. He will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones. McLin & Manley Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be conducted at Revival Temple Church, 28521 Walker South Rd, Walker, LA Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the Funeral Service begins at 3:00 P.M. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
