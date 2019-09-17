A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was 70 years old. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 49 years, Claudia Watson Dufour; two sons, Christopher Dane Dufour and wife Haylie, Darrell Craig Dufour and wife Stacy; daughter, Courtnie Dufour Castille; ten grandchildren, Cody Dane Dufour and wife Hannah, Tyler Craig Dufour, Christopher Dane Dufour II, Logan Taylor, Haleigh Barnett and husband Devin, Dustin Holder, Adam Stafford, John Vaughn, Rush Azlin, Aubry Azlin; two great granddaughters, Adrienne Camille Dufour, Cordelia Dean Barnett; two brothers, Rickie Dufour and wife Pam, Troy Dufour and wife Laurie; numerous brothers- in-laws and sisters-in-law whom he loved dearly; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lula Mae Dufour; two brothers, Terry Dufour, Medaris Paul Dufour; his in-laws, Leroy and Frances Watson. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation, 2137-A Quail Run Dr., Ste. A Baton Rouge, La 70808 or the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana (biala.org). Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019