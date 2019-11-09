|
Darrell Ivy Booth, age 64, passed away on November 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of thirty three and a half years, Dana Clement Booth; his daughters and sons-in-law Melissa and Jeremy Bennett, Stephanie and Jeremy Edwards, and son Connor Alan Booth; grandchildren Madison and Mallory Edwards; mother Irma Booth, mother-in-law Jeanne Clement; siblings Harrell Booth and wife Donna and Sharon Soileau and husband, Creighton; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jacquelyn Faye Booth and his father Melvin Booth, Jr. He was born on July 24, 1955 in Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from Tara High School in 1973 and from Louisiana College with a degree in Psychology in 1987. He started working for Illinois Central/ Canadian National Railroad on May 22, 1974 and retired October 31, 2019. Darrell worked hard for 45 years at the same job to provide for his family. His prayer was to seek a Christ-like attitude in all that he said and did. He had a true servant's heart. Darrell never met a stranger. He was a wonderful husband, father, Gramps, framily member and friend. He was an active member and well-loved Sunday School teacher at Woodlawn Baptist Church and a member of a men's BSF group. He went on numerous mission trips. He enjoyed socializing at the donut shop, golfing, fishing, cheering on the Tigers, and traveling. His love of baseball was evident by his visits to many Major League Baseball stadiums. He was never in a hurry! The family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospice and Kim Scott for their loving care in Darrell's final days. Visitation will be held at Woodlawn Baptist Church on Sunday, November 10th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Visitation will continue at Woodlawn Baptist Church on Monday, November 11th from 10 am until Funeral Service at 12 pm. Interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Flowers can be sent to Woodlawn Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church in designation to the building fund or to the Vancouver missions fund. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
