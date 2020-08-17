Apostle Darrell Johnson, a resident and native of Baton Rouge Louisiana, entered into rest on Friday August 7, 2020, at his home. Viewing is at Hall Davis & Sons 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Wednesday August 19, 2020, at 10:00-11:00 am. A private service will follow at 11:00 am (Tickets Only).He is survived by his Wife, Prophetess Tonia Johnson, Mother, Son, Brother, 2 Grandsons, Mother-in-law, Father-in-law, 2 Brothers-in-law, 3 Sisters-in-law & a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Family, Friends and Emmaus Christian Center Family. He was preceded in death by his Father Claiborne Johnson.

