Apostle Darrell Johnson
Apostle Darrell Johnson, a resident and native of Baton Rouge Louisiana, entered into rest on Friday August 7, 2020, at his home. Viewing is at Hall Davis & Sons 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Wednesday August 19, 2020, at 10:00-11:00 am. A private service will follow at 11:00 am (Tickets Only).He is survived by his Wife, Prophetess Tonia Johnson, Mother, Son, Brother, 2 Grandsons, Mother-in-law, Father-in-law, 2 Brothers-in-law, 3 Sisters-in-law & a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Family, Friends and Emmaus Christian Center Family. He was preceded in death by his Father Claiborne Johnson.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
