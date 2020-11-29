Darrell L. Tubbs, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Oak Grove, LA, passed away at his residence November 27, 2020 at the age of 85. He retired from Dow Chemical and was U.S. Army Veteran. Survived by his daughter, Tammie Tubbs Thompson and husband Jeff; son, Randy Tubbs; grandson, Brennan Bobrik; and sister, Maurine Mitchell. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Faye Tubbs; parents, Jesse and Ruthie Tubbs; and brother, Tommy Tubbs. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Bld., from noon until funeral service at 2 pm in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. He was a long time member of Church of the Way Presbyterian. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing with his buddies Nolan Savoy and Gerald Kimball. Casual attire is welcome, please feel free to come as you are.

