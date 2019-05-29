Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Lee Galloway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Lee Galloway, 86, a native of Covington, LA and a resident of Baker, LA was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 25th surrounded by friends and family. Born 8/26/32 an serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he is survived by sister, Mary Catherine Gonzales (McGill) of VA, brother Robert Earl Galloway (Essie) of LA, sister in law Bernice Galloway (Edward) of LA, daughter in law Kathy Galloway (Richard) and grandson Dakota Galloway of LA and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Warren and Lela Galloway, 1st wife Linda, 2nd wife Ollie, brothers Edward and John (JC) and his son Richard. We wish to thank Celeste and the team as Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care of Darrell during his last days. A memorial service will be held at Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main Street, Baker, LA, Saturday, June 1st at 2 pm for those wishing to pay their final respects.

