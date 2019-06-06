A native and resident of Clinton, LA Darrell Wayne Collins 51 years old passed away peacefully on Mon., June 03, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be Sat., June 8, 2019, 9Am Until 11Am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 11813 Hwy 67 Clinton, LA. Funeral Services will follow at 11AM. Rev. Ted Bradley, Officiating. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. He is survived by his Mother Gloria Jean Jarrell Clark, 1-Daughter Jasmine London and 1 Brother Timothy Jarrell, and other relatives and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019