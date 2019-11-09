Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Wendell Materre. View Sign Service Information Demby & Son Funeral Home 900 Magnolia Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-9534 Memorial service 11:00 AM Demby & Son Funeral Home 900 Magnolia Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A lover of fishing, Darrell Wendell Materre, 63 years old, transitioned from this life for a better life, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence in Smoke Bend. Memorial Services will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Demby and Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville, LA. Darrell was born in Donaldsonville to late Lillie "Bea" Williams Materre and Freddie Louis Materre, Jr on August 8, 1956. He was baptized at an early age at St. Peter U.M. Church, Donaldsonville, and later rededicated his life to Christ at Morning Star Baptist Church in 1995 by the late Cleveland Williams, Sr. He attended Donaldsonville High School, worked in Houston, Texas and returned to Donaldsonville to work at Avondale Shipyard where he was a pipefitter and welder. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, the late Freddie L. Materre Jr and Lillie "Bea" Materre, his brother, Joseph L. Materre, his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Andrew Williams and his paternal grandparents, Bathreal and Freddie Materre Sr. He is survived by his sisters, Marva Materre and Onetia Materre; four brothers, Marvin Materre, Michael Materre, Lloyd Materre, Aaron and Freddie L. Materre III (Kathryn), his Aunts, Rev. Barbara Hamilton, Selena Johnson, and Mercedes Reynolds; and one uncle Herbert Williams, his longtime friend and confidant, Ms. Shirley Converse, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

