Darren C. Dunn, A resident of Wilson, LA departed this life Mon., Nov. 16. He was 49. Visitation will be Sat. Nov. 21 from 9 am until Funeral Service at 11 am at Richland Baptist Church. Bishop George Veal, officiating. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

