Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850

On Friday May 24th, 2019, Darren Joseph Altazan, loving husband, son and father of two children, passed away at the age of 43. He was a resident of Krotz Springs and native of Erwinville, La. Although he was experienced in many fields of work, he found his passion in construction surveying in 2007 when he began working for Pan American Civil Consultants. He would go on to work for several construction companies which led him to his final employment with Encompass Energy Services, LLC as a survey party chief in Corpus Christi, Texas alongside his Instrument Operator, and wife Kristen Altazan. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 1st, at Phibro Rec Club, 324 South Levee Road, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. He was born on August 12, 1975 to proud parents Darryl and Carolyn Major Altazan in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his loving wife, Kristen Kaiser Altazan; daughter, Crislyn Altazan and wife Kelseyann Myers; son, Deven Altazan and girlfriend Morgan Johnson; his four legged children, Tank, Daisy and Jinx; parents, Darryl and Carolyn Major Altazan; mother of his children, Christy Gunter Schexnaildre; paternal grandmother, Lucille Gautreaux Altazan; aunts and uncles, his godmother, Janet Jewell, Larry and Monica Major, Donna and Jeff Wall, Leroy Major Jr., Wanda VanNorden, Norman Altazan, Glynn and Jackie Altazan, Lizette Hebert and Gwen Altazan; father and mother-in-law, Christopher and Jay Lynn Reed Kaiser; sister in-laws, Amber Vasseur and husband Joseph, Betsy Doucet and husband Coby, Shelby Kaiser and boyfriend Dedrick Sepulveda and Skylar Kaiser; his numerous cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Derek Altazan; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Ruby Jarreau Major; paternal grandfather, Elward "Crack" Altazan Sr.; uncles, his godfather, Elward "Braco" Altazan, Jr. and Brett "Little Crack" Altazan; aunt, Patricia Major and her son Joey DiVincinti. In middle school he ignited his love for football and art. He would go on to play as running back on the varsity football team as a Port Allen High School Pelican. He also participated in weight lifting and the gifted arts program. He was the class clown and always knew how to put a smile on your face. He was a dedicated father, role model and best friend to his children. Darren was a die-hard LSU fan who would often be seen sporting the purple and gold. He followed UFC/MMA with passion for most of his adult life and rarely missed a fight night. He was an avid hunter and spent much of his spare time building custom 4-wheelers. Throughout his years in the construction industry, he formed numerous friendships and bonds that would last a lifetime. He was known by many titles to the ones he loved including "Doodle Bug", "Bruh Bruh", "Doo Doo", "Darrolyn", "Uncle D", "T-man" and "D". He will be greatly missed by every life he touched. Special thanks to Chris Erhart, Aaron Major, Christy Schexnaildre, Betsy Doucet, Chris and Jay Lynn Kaiser, Andrew Morvant and Shawn Richard at Encompass Energy Services for being by our sides in our time of need. Any memorials for the service should be sent to Phibro Rec Club during the celebration hours. 