A loving son, brother, uncle and friend, Darren Messina went to his eternal home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was 53 years old. Darren enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, spending time with family, watching Jimmy Swaggart and watching the Saints and LSU games. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his father and stepmother, Joseph Messina Sr. and wife Shirley; mother, Janice Easley Depino; two brothers, Joseph Messina Jr. and wife Lisha, Ryan Messina; sister, Jill Messina; best friend, Carl Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Donald Easley Jr. A Graveside Service will follow at New Zion Cemetery at 2:30pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019