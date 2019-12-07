Darren Messina

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darren Messina.
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
New Zion Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

A loving son, brother, uncle and friend, Darren Messina went to his eternal home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was 53 years old. Darren enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, spending time with family, watching Jimmy Swaggart and watching the Saints and LSU games. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his father and stepmother, Joseph Messina Sr. and wife Shirley; mother, Janice Easley Depino; two brothers, Joseph Messina Jr. and wife Lisha, Ryan Messina; sister, Jill Messina; best friend, Carl Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Donald Easley Jr. A Graveside Service will follow at New Zion Cemetery at 2:30pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.