Darren Ray Ficklin
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darren Ray Ficklin, native of Baton Rouge, LA born on May 18, 1999 and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Zachary, LA at the age of 20. Darren graduated from St. Amant High School and worked as a general contractor. Darren is survived by his mother, Evonne Gilbert; step dad, Wade Gilbert; stepmother, Heather Ficklin; grandparents, Clara Dianne Guedry, Arthur Edward Ficklin, Sr. and Audrey Gautreau Ficklin; sister, Brynne Nicole Ficklin; brother, Cody Edward Ficklin; step sisters, Ashlyn Bare, Summer Michel, Jessica Gilbert; step brothers, Austin Bare, Aaron Gilbert; nieces, Makaya, Channa, Jadelyn, Jemma and nephews, Jase, Dawson and Croy. Darren was preceded in death by his dad, Arthur Edward Ficklin, Jr. and grandfather, Robert Joseph (Bobby) Guedry. Private visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved