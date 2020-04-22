Darren Ray Ficklin, native of Baton Rouge, LA born on May 18, 1999 and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Zachary, LA at the age of 20. Darren graduated from St. Amant High School and worked as a general contractor. Darren is survived by his mother, Evonne Gilbert; step dad, Wade Gilbert; stepmother, Heather Ficklin; grandparents, Clara Dianne Guedry, Arthur Edward Ficklin, Sr. and Audrey Gautreau Ficklin; sister, Brynne Nicole Ficklin; brother, Cody Edward Ficklin; step sisters, Ashlyn Bare, Summer Michel, Jessica Gilbert; step brothers, Austin Bare, Aaron Gilbert; nieces, Makaya, Channa, Jadelyn, Jemma and nephews, Jase, Dawson and Croy. Darren was preceded in death by his dad, Arthur Edward Ficklin, Jr. and grandfather, Robert Joseph (Bobby) Guedry. Private visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.