Or Copy this URL to Share

Darren Seamon was born on September 25, 1973 and passed away on June 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind his mother, Marie, sister Gaynell and 3 brothers, J.C., Larry and Jimmy. Darren devoted his life taking care of his parents, and is now in heaven with his dad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store