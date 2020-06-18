Darrin Williams entered into eternal rest June 14, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Ladaria Williams, Patience and Jaelyn Thomas, and son, Darrin Williams, Jr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret A. Williams, maternal grandparents, son Tyrick D. Lemar and one uncle. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen,1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Service entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.

