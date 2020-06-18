Darrin Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darrin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrin Williams entered into eternal rest June 14, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Ladaria Williams, Patience and Jaelyn Thomas, and son, Darrin Williams, Jr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret A. Williams, maternal grandparents, son Tyrick D. Lemar and one uncle. Visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen,1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Service entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service - Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved