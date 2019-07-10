Darron "Bay" Joseph Sanchez, Sr, 80 years old, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Baton Rouge native, he was born on June 9, 1939 to Linas and Pearl (Alonzo) Sanchez, Sr. Darron was a proud 1958 graduate of Istrouma High School. He retired from Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge after 32 years of service. He was an active Ham Radio Operator (Amateur Radio) for over 50 years under the call sign of WA5TCZ. Darron is preceded in death by his parents, Linas and Pearl (Alonzo) Sanchez, Sr. Darron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Corine Fryoux Sanchez; daughters Melanie Sanchez, and Dodie Sanchez Cutrer; sons Darron "Jay" Sanchez Jr., and Danny Sanchez and Carmalie; grandchildren Kyle and Kaleb Cutrer, Aleah, Lani, and Annalee Sanchez; brother Linas Sanchez, Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 PM officiated by Father Eddie Martine. The graveside service and burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the ACE Unit at the Baton Rouge General for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Thank you for being the best husband, father, brother, paw paw, uncle and parrain we could dream of. Condolences may be offered at sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019