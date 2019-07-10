Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darron Joseph "Bay" Sanchez Sr.. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 9995 Hooper Rd. Central , LA 70818 (225)-236-0800 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darron "Bay" Joseph Sanchez, Sr, 80 years old, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Baton Rouge native, he was born on June 9, 1939 to Linas and Pearl (Alonzo) Sanchez, Sr. Darron was a proud 1958 graduate of Istrouma High School. He retired from Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge after 32 years of service. He was an active Ham Radio Operator (Amateur Radio) for over 50 years under the call sign of WA5TCZ. Darron is preceded in death by his parents, Linas and Pearl (Alonzo) Sanchez, Sr. Darron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Corine Fryoux Sanchez; daughters Melanie Sanchez, and Dodie Sanchez Cutrer; sons Darron "Jay" Sanchez Jr., and Danny Sanchez and Carmalie; grandchildren Kyle and Kaleb Cutrer, Aleah, Lani, and Annalee Sanchez; brother Linas Sanchez, Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 PM officiated by Father Eddie Martine. The graveside service and burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the ACE Unit at the Baton Rouge General for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Thank you for being the best husband, father, brother, paw paw, uncle and parrain we could dream of. Condolences may be offered at Darron "Bay" Joseph Sanchez, Sr, 80 years old, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Baton Rouge native, he was born on June 9, 1939 to Linas and Pearl (Alonzo) Sanchez, Sr. Darron was a proud 1958 graduate of Istrouma High School. He retired from Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge after 32 years of service. He was an active Ham Radio Operator (Amateur Radio) for over 50 years under the call sign of WA5TCZ. Darron is preceded in death by his parents, Linas and Pearl (Alonzo) Sanchez, Sr. Darron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Corine Fryoux Sanchez; daughters Melanie Sanchez, and Dodie Sanchez Cutrer; sons Darron "Jay" Sanchez Jr., and Danny Sanchez and Carmalie; grandchildren Kyle and Kaleb Cutrer, Aleah, Lani, and Annalee Sanchez; brother Linas Sanchez, Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 PM officiated by Father Eddie Martine. The graveside service and burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the ACE Unit at the Baton Rouge General for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Thank you for being the best husband, father, brother, paw paw, uncle and parrain we could dream of. Condolences may be offered at sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close