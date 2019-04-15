Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrow James Leonard. View Sign

Darrow James Leonard, age 43, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Assumption Parish. He enjoyed crawfishing and hunting, watching his children's extracurricular activities, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Traigle Leonard; children, Blaise Traigle and fiancé Colby Troxclair, Trey Leonard and significant other Shandi Gros, Emme Traigle, Laini Leonard, Peyton Leonard; granddaughter, Myla Jane Leonard; mother, Nora Aucoin; sisters, Darnell Leonard, Nerline Rivere, Marlene Landry and husband Johnny, Christina Clark and husband Gerry Jr.; brothers, Jamie Leonard, Kevin Leonard and wife Trista, and Julius Leonard; father-in-law, Adam J. Traigle and wife Connie; sister-in-law, Wendy LeBlanc and husband Don; and brothers-in-law, Danny Traigle and wife Lisa, and Adam M. Traigle. He was preceded in death by his father Henry "T-Han" Aucoin; grandparents, Reno and Nerline Cavalier, Rene and Grace Leonard; and brother-in-law, Scott Traigle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville from 8:30 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Darrow James Leonard, age 43, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Assumption Parish. He enjoyed crawfishing and hunting, watching his children's extracurricular activities, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Traigle Leonard; children, Blaise Traigle and fiancé Colby Troxclair, Trey Leonard and significant other Shandi Gros, Emme Traigle, Laini Leonard, Peyton Leonard; granddaughter, Myla Jane Leonard; mother, Nora Aucoin; sisters, Darnell Leonard, Nerline Rivere, Marlene Landry and husband Johnny, Christina Clark and husband Gerry Jr.; brothers, Jamie Leonard, Kevin Leonard and wife Trista, and Julius Leonard; father-in-law, Adam J. Traigle and wife Connie; sister-in-law, Wendy LeBlanc and husband Don; and brothers-in-law, Danny Traigle and wife Lisa, and Adam M. Traigle. He was preceded in death by his father Henry "T-Han" Aucoin; grandparents, Reno and Nerline Cavalier, Rene and Grace Leonard; and brother-in-law, Scott Traigle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville from 8:30 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux

