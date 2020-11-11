Darryl Alonzo Carr Sr., quietly passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Darryl was born on February 19, 1969, the only child to John, Jr. and Margaret Payne Carr, who adored him. As a little boy he was very active and loved playing with his cousins. He also enjoyed playing football and as an adult, he watched all sports on television. Darryl was employed by Earl K. Long hospital. In 1990, Darryl married the late Melissa Robertson Carr, and to this union, one child, Darryl, Jr., affectionately known as "Fookie" was born. Darryl's memory will be cherished by his mother: Margaret P. Carr, Baton Rouge; son, Darryl "Fookie" Carr Jr., Baton Rouge; six uncles, three aunts and a host of cousins and other relatives. Darryl was preceded in death by his father, John Carr, Jr.; maternal grandparents, C.J. and Lou Ella Payne; paternal grandparents, John Sr. and Mary Carr. In observance of Darryl's passing a walk through will be held Friday, November 13 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road. In keeping with all COVIC guidelines, please wear mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

