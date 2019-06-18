Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Darryl Hugh Clark, Sr. passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019. "Big Darryl", as he was known to his many friends and family and "PaPa" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, graduated from Istrouma High in 1968. He began his career at Exxon/Mobil in 1973 until he retired in March 1, 2006. Not one to stay idle very long, Darryl, became a consultant to Exxon, then President of Brock Services and at the present was employed as Director of Special Projects at MMR Group Inc. Darryl was the consummate sportsman. He had great love for hunting, fishing and cheering on the LSU Tigers. One of his greatest joys was being with his kids and grandkids when they made their first hunt or caught their first fish. He was the first one there with smiles and hugs. His family was his life. Darryl's passing will leave a big hole in the hearts of his family and friends, but there are so many stories to tell that will keep his memory alive. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Pearl Clark and stepmother, Winnie Mae Clark. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Syble Abney Clark, his father, Walter Hugh Clark and his children, Darryl Clark, Jr and wife, Ashley, Stacey Williams and husband, Matt, sisters; Diane Clouatre and husband, Gene and Kathie Bercegeay and husband, Larry. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Taylor and wife, Izzy, Hayden and fiancé Londyn, and Raegan Hancock and Billy and Joshua Clark; his great grandchildren, Colt, Sadie, Bella and Rylie Hancock along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers with be his grandsons, Taylor and Hayden Hancock, Billy and Joshua Clark, his nephew, Jacque Courville and good friend, Jake Alleman.

