A resident and native of Gonzales, Darryl Lee Dean Jr. departed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Gonzales, LA. He was 32. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Gonzales, on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM and on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10AM until religious service time 11AM at St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales, conducted by Pastor LauThaught Delaney Jr. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his Mother, Lyronda Dean and Father, Darryl Lee Dean Sr.; One sister, Alisha Dean; Two brothers: Shawn and Kenneth Dean; Three nieces, two nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and other relatives and friends. Hambricks Family Mortuary in charge of Arrangements. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019