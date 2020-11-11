1/1
Darryl Pierre
Darryl Pierre, a native of Alexandria and resident of Winnfield, departed this life on November 5, 2020 at the age of 31. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mavis Pierre, and his father, Darryl Wright; a daughter, Daraneisha Jones; siblings, Russell (Nakkia) Pierre, Gwendolyn Pierre, Latashia (Dempsey) Spears; Allegra Pierre, Desmond Pierre, Ashley Wright, and Demetrice Wright; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church, 226 Voorhies Ln. Moreauville, LA, from 9:00 am until religious service begins at 11:00 am. Interment to immediately follow in church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
NOV
14
Interment
church cemetery
