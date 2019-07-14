Darryl W. "Peanut" Carter

Obituary
Darryl W. "Peanut" Carter entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019 at the age of 70., Survived by a son Darryl W. Selmon and Daughter Trenetta Selmon, of Baton Rouge, La. Two Brothers Haley Carter Jr. (Patricia) & John Johnson, Five Sisters; Joyce Huff, Linda Winsey (Joseph), Diane Carter, Helen Carter & Mamie Johnson, All of Baton Rouge, La. Seven grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday July 18, 2019 at 9:00 - 10:45 am, Religious Service following 11:00 am at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, Pastor Gail Davis Officiating; Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 14 to July 18, 2019
